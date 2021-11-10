125 layoffs coming at Greencastle auto parts factory

GREENCASTLE, Ind. – More than 100 jobs are being cut at a western Indiana auto parts factory in its second round of significant layoffs this year.

International Automotive Components has notified state officials that it will permanently cut 125 jobs at its Greencastle factory with layoffs during December.

The company, which is headquartered in Luxembourg, cited “unforeseen business circumstances” for the job reductions.

The factory had about 400 employees in May just before company officials announced the first round of nearly 100 job cuts, the (Greencastle) Banner Graphic reported. The factory’s primary product lines made door panels for Ford vehicles, along with making some parts for Toyota.