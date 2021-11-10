Man arrested in connection with Mount Vernon couple's deaths

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. – State police have arrested a southwestern Indiana man in connection with the killings of a couple in their 70s whose bodies were found last weekend in their home.

Austin Kusturin, 28, was arrested Tuesday night outside a Mount Vernon apartment on two preliminary murder counts in the homicides of John and Elizabeth Hall, both 74, state police said.

State police Sgt. Todd Ringle said Wednesday that Kusturin was arrested on probable cause for murder and that formal charges were pending in Posey County.

The Mount Vernon man was being held without bond at the the Posey County Jail.

A relative checking on the Halls' welfare found their bodies Saturday morning in Mount Vernon, a town along the Ohio River about 15 miles west of Evansville.

Both deaths were ruled homicides by the coroner, but the causes of their deaths were not immediately released because the investigation is ongoing, Ringle said.