3 killed when train strikes vehicle at northwest Indiana crossing

Associated Press

GARY, Ind. -- Three people were killed Tuesday morning when a train collided with a vehicle at a northwest Indiana train crossing, police said.

The CSX train struck a four-door Chevrolet about 7:30 a.m. (8:30 a.m. Fort Wayne time) at a crossing in Gary's Miller neighborhood, and all three victims in the vehicle were ejected by the impact, Gary police said.

The crumpled vehicle came to rest off the tracks and the train had stopped, blocking major crossings in Gary, police Cmdr. Jack Hamady told The (Northwest Indiana) Times.

Police had not identified the three crash victims as of late Tuesday morning.