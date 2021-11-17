Gary man gets 35 years in slaying of pizza delivery driver

Associated Press

HAMMOND, Ind. -- A Gary man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison in the slaying of a pizza delivery driver he and another man lured to an abandoned house for a planned robbery.

A federal judge in Hammond sentenced Terryante A. Flournoy, 23, on Tuesday in the November 2019 fatal shooting of David J. Shelton, 30, of Portage, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Flournoy and his co-defendant, Ciontay J. Wright, pleaded guilty earlier this year to attempted robbery, with Flournoy also pleading guilty to possessing a firearm after having been convicted of a felony. In exchange, the U.S. Attorney’s office agreed to drop murder charges both men had faced.

Flournoy and Wright admitted they planned to rob a pizza delivery driver to get money to buy Wright’s girlfriend a birthday present. They placed a delivery order with Luigi’s Pizza in Gary and gave the address of an abandoned house near Flournoy’s home.

When Shelton arrived with the pizza, prosecutors said Flournoy confronted him with a rifle and demanded money before Flournoy fired, killing Shelton, as he was reaching into his jacket.

The two men said they ran from the scene without obtaining any money from Shelton.

Wright, also of Gary, is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.