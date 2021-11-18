$3.5 million paid in school bus stop deaths

ROCHESTER – The Tippecanoe Valley School Corp. paid nearly $3.5 million to the families of three children who died and a fourth child who was seriously injured in 2018 when a pickup plowed into them as they crossed a rural highway to board a school bus.

The settlement was signed in June 2019, less than seven months after the truck hit and killed 9-year-old Alivia Stahl and the girl’s 6-year-old twin half brothers, Xzavier and Mason Ingle, the South Bend Tribune reported Wednesday.

A copy of the settlement recently obtained by the newspaper shows the district paid $2.575 million to the parents of the three deceased children, with about $1.24 million going to an estate created in the children’s names.

About $206,000 went to Alivia Stahl’s father, while the mother of all three deceased children, Brittany Ingle, and her husband, Shane Ingle, received a little more than $1.13 million.