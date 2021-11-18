Gun discharges during cleaning in Indianapolis state office

INDIANAPOLIS – A gun accidentally discharged as an officer was cleaning the weapon inside Indiana's state government complex in downtown Indianapolis, but no one was injured, authorities said.

A law enforcement officer assigned to the Indiana secretary of state’s securities division was cleaning the gun Wednesday when it fired, said Allen Carter, spokesman for Republican Secretary of State Holli Sullivan.

Carter said Indiana State Police is investigating the officer-involved shooting, in accordance with standard procedure, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The secretary of state’s securities division is located in the Indiana Government Center South building, which is adjacent to the Statehouse in downtown Indianapolis.

The division regulates the state’s securities industry with an eye toward protecting Hoosier investors. The division's Prosecution Assistance Unit is comprised of law enforcement officers and attorneys who investigate and prosecute criminal violations of Indiana securities statutes.