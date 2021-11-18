Police investigate prison inmate's death as homicide

BUNKER HILL, Ind. – An inmate died after suffering severe injuries at a northern Indiana prison and his death is being investigated as a homicide, state police said Thursday.

Leo Cullen, 43, was found severely injured Wednesday morning in the dayroom of a housing unit at the Miami Correctional Facility.

Despite medical intervention by prison staff members, he succumbed to his injuries at the prison, located in the Miami County town of Bunker Hill, about 70 miles north of Indianapolis.

Indiana State Police investigators suspect foul play in Cullen's death and are treating it as a homicide, the state agency said.

An autopsy was scheduled to be conducted on Cullen's body. State police said in a news release that no additional information would be immediately released on the “active investigation" into his death.

According to records on the Indiana Department of Correction's website, Cullen was sentenced in January 2017 to 13 years in prison for an armed robbery conviction out of Tippecanoe County.