Governor Holcomb's office suite undergoing renovations

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana governor’s office suite inside the Statehouse is in the middle of a facelift.

Work being done includes removing decades-old carpet and asbestos flooring underneath it in the main lobby and two adjacent office spaces, said Erin Murphy, the press secretary for Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Crews will try to restore the original wood flooring rather than carpeting those areas again. Plans are for those spaces to be repainted and eventually have new furniture.

Painting and plaster repair is being done in the office area used by Holcomb.

Murphy didn’t have estimates for the project’s cost or when the work would be completed. Murphy said private donations were paying for the renovations but hasn’t yet provided information on contributors or to which entity that money was being given.