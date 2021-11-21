Peru family business celebrates 100 years

PERU – Paul Guyer was 18 when he decided to start a moving company. It was 1921, and he had just two horses and a wagon to haul the ice and animal feed that came off the trains stopping in Peru.

One hundred years later, his company still exists in the north central Indiana community. It's called Guyer the Mover, and it's operated by two of his grandsons.

Instead of two horses, the company runs 50 semis all across the U.S. and Canada. The owners employ 30 and own about 100,000 square feet of warehouse and storage space in Peru, Kokomo and Warsaw.

The business has hauled prototype cars produced by Delphi Electronics with technology decades ahead of its time. They've hauled airplanes for then-Bunker Hill Air Force Base.

Now, they're one of the few family-owned moving companies left in the Midwest and have become part of the fabric of Peru's business community.

John Guyer, who runs the business with his cousin, Charlie, said it's unlikely his grandfather ever imagined his one-man operation would one day celebrate a century of success.

“I'm sure when my grandpa started this, when he was 18 or 19, the idea of being around 100 years was never on the map,” John said. “But that's really how it began. He just moved stuff around. Then it went from horses to trucks. One thing just led to another.”

John said that over the past 100 years, the company has gone through many economic and financial downturns that threatened to close their doors for good.

But that never happened, thanks to the foresight and planning from three generations of the Guyer family, who embraced the idea of diversifying operations and adapting to the times.

Today, Guyer the Mover has its hand in a number of ventures. A big part of the business is hauling exhibitions to conventions and events in places including Las Vegas and Florida. They still do a lot of home moving as well.

Also, they lease warehouse space for other businesses to house new products.

That's a far cry from their business model 50 years ago, when one of their biggest clients was then-Grissom Air Force Base. John said most of their income came from moving the thousands of military families on and off the base. But that all dried up when Grissom realigned as a reserve base in 1994.

Rolling with the economic punches is something John said he learned early on from watching his family run the business.

By 1952, his grandfather had left the company. That's when his grandmother, Nira, took over operations until she died unexpectedly in 1971. John said it was almost unheard of at the time for a woman to run a moving company, but she was feisty enough to get the job done.

Paul and Nira had 10 kids – seven boys and three girls – who all helped out with the business over the years. When Nira passed away, the company went to the boys, some of whom moved on to other ventures.

John said his dad and two of his uncles eventually were left in charge until he and Charlie took over the reins.