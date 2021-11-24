Resettlement delayed for Afghan refugees

EDINBURGH – Federal officials said Tuesday they've pushed back their timeline to resettle roughly 4,100 Afghan refugees who are still at the Indiana National Guard's Camp Atterbury training post more than two months after they arrived there.

Limited resettlement agency resources and the coronavirus pandemic have delayed resettlement efforts, Aaron Batt, Department of Homeland Security coordinator for Operation Allies Welcome, said during a news conference. Officials previously said their goal was for refugees to be permanently resettled by early November.

The new goal is for all remaining refugees to receive resettlement assignments by the end of the year, although Batt said the holidays and winter weather could push the time frame back to early 2022.

Camp Atterbury is one of eight sites in the U.S. that the Department of Defense is using for Afghan special immigrant visa applicants, their families and other Afghan personnel. Of the 7,200 refugees who have arrived at Camp Atterbury since Sept. 1, about 3,100 have completed their health and safety screenings and left the base.

So far, about 250 Afghans have resettled in Indiana, Batt said. Indiana was previously projected to take 490, but officials said Tuesday the state has since committed to accepting 719 refugees. They could be processed at any of the eight housing sites.

No additional evacuees are expected to arrive at the Indiana camp, Batt added.

Exodus Refugee Immigration, an Indianapolis agency, has helped dozens of Afghan families resettle in the state in the last two months, said executive director Cole Varga. While many refugees have been placed in the Indianapolis area, others have or will receive housing assignments in Fort Wayne, Bloomington, Muncie, South Bend, Evansville, Terre Haute, Hammond and elsewhere.

“There's so much pride and passion, ... and a reminder that all of our purpose while we're here is to help them, to help our neighbors. As far away from where they come from, they're here at home in Indiana and in this country,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said Tuesday.

Indiana Department of Workforce Development commissioner Fred Payne said the state is also helping refugees resettling in Indiana to find jobs. More than 150 employers in Indiana have told the agency that a collective 4,000 job openings are available to refugees, Payne said.