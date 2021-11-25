The Journal Gazette
 
Indianapolis man charged in 2020 slaying of girlfriend

Associated Press

 

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis man has been charged with murdering his girlfriend, a year after he told police that she killed herself.

John Henry, 49, was arrested on Wednesday and ordered held without bond in jail.

Authorities have not said what evidence they believe links Henry to the Oct. 28, 2020, shooting death of 33-year-old Tara Smith at her apartment on the city's West Side. But in a news release, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said detectives suspected foul play.

In March of this year, the Marion County Coroner's Office determined Smith's death was a homicide and on Tuesday, a warrant was issued for Henry's arrest.

