Thursday, November 25, 2021 1:00 am
Wabash deputy wounds man pointing airsoft gun
Associated Press
WABASH – A northern Indiana sheriff's deputy shot and wounded a 51-year-old man while serving a search warrant at an apartment, police said Wednesday.
The man, who was holding a replica airsoft handgun, was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital after Tuesday night's shooting in Wabash. He was in stable condition and expected to make a full recovery, said Indiana State Police, the agency investigating the shooting.
The incident occurred about 8:30 p.m. as officers with the Wabash County Sheriff's Department and the Wabash Police Department were entering an apartment residence to serve a search warrant for a narcotics investigation, police said.
Officers repeatedly announced their presence and that they were there to serve a search warrant.
There was no answer at the door. Officers then breached the front door.
Before making entry into the residence, a sheriff's deputy shot the man after he “purportedly saw a 51- year-old man inside with what appeared to be a handgun,” state police said in a news release.
The man was holding a realistic replica airsoft handgun. There was no orange tip, and the muzzle has the same diameter and shape as a real handgun, state police said.
The deputy fired at least one shot from his department-issued handgun, striking the man.
State police said the agency's investigation is ongoing and that no additional information on the shooting would be immediately released.
