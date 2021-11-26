Police: Boy killed, 3 other kids injured in 2-car DUI crash

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two vehicles allegedly driven by intoxicated motorists collided early Friday in Indianapolis, killing an 8-year-old boy and seriously injuring three other children, police said.

Two adults were in a minivan with the four children when it struck a sedan at an intersection about 2:15 a.m. after one of the vehicles drove through a red light, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

One of the children, an 8-year-old boy, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, Officer Genae Cook told The Indianapolis Star.

One of the three surviving children remained in critical condition, police said, while the two others were in serious condition following the crash on the city's south side.

Police said alcohol was a factor in the crash. The 44-year-old woman who was driving the minivan and the 21-year-old man driving the sedan were both arrested after the collision.

The man faces a preliminary charge of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and the woman was preliminarily charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

No additional information about the crash or the adults’ conditions was immediately released by authorities.