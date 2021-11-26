Friday, November 26, 2021 3:20 pm
Remains found in house that burned after man evaded arrest
Associated Press
GOODLAND, Ind. -- Human remains have been found in a house in northwest Indiana that caught fire after a man officers were trying to take into custody fled inside the residence, police said.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Department said the department is awaiting DNA test results to positively identify the remains found Thursday in a burned home in Goodland.
Police said they received a call Thursday morning about a 40-year-old man who was out of control and destroying a house in Goodland, about 30 miles northwest of Lafayette, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.
Responding officers tried to speak with the man and place him in handcuffs, but he became violent and attempted to flee back into the house, police said. Officers said a stun gun had no effect on the man, who charged officers, prompting them to again try to subdue him.
The man then fled into the house while officers tried to make contact with him using a loudspeaker, before he started breaking windows in the residence.
“A short time later, smoke was seen coming from a broken upstairs window and the house became fully involved in fire," police said in a news release.
After firefighters doused the flames they found human remains in the home's upstairs, police said.
