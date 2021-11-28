Indiana man charged after 30-mile police chase

FRANKFORT, Ind. -- An Indiana man has been charged after police said he led them on a nearly 30-mile chase in a stolen semi.

Indiana State Police said someone called 911 early Saturday to report a semi had struck two vehicles and left the scene near Frankfort. Police found the semi, and said they turned on their emergency lights and chased it on Interstate 65.

Troopers later took 33-year-old Jonathan Cain of West Lafayette into custody.

Police said he had signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and had a blood alcohol content of .095%, above Indiana's legal limit. He was taken into custody on multiple charges including felony unauthorized control of a vehicle, felony possession of stolen property and felony resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.

It was unclear whether Cain had an attorney, and a listed phone number for him could not be located Sunday.