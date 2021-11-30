Indiana officers kill suspect believed linked to man's death

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – Two police officers fatally shot a suspect early Tuesday outside an eastern Indiana convenience store while investigating an incident where a man was shot dead at his front door, police said.

Indiana State Police said the homeowner was awakened about 11:30 p.m. Monday by a knock on the front door to his home in the Henry County town of Kennard. When the man opened the door, he was fatally shot by a “male subject" who then fled the scene.

After investigators developed a suspect in that shooting and advised surrounding police agencies, Rushville police officers spotted a vehicle early Tuesday matching the suspect's vehicle. They then followed it from northern Rush County to a convenience store in Rushville, about 20 miles (32.3 kilometers) south of Kennard, police said.

The driver left the vehicle and entered the store and when he exited it two Rushville officers who had taken cover outside yelled commands at the suspect, police said.

Police said the suspect did not comply, reached for a holster, drew a handgun and pointed it at the officers, who fired their weapons, striking the suspect.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released information of the suspect, including the person's age, but said the suspect was believed to be “connected" to the homeowner's earlier killing in Kennard.

Both Rushville officers have been placed on paid administrative leave, a routine step following police-involved shootings.