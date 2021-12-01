Officers fatally shoot suspect in Rushville

RUSHVILLE – Two police officers fatally shot a suspect early Tuesday outside an eastern Indiana convenience store while investigating an incident in which a man was shot dead at his front door, authorities said.

Indiana State Police said a man, Wade Flowers, 65, was awakened about 11:30 p.m. Monday by a knock on the door to his home in the town of Kennard, about 40 miles east of Indianapolis. When Flowers opened the door, he was fatally shot by a male who fled the scene.

After investigators developed a suspect in the shooting, Rushville police officers spotted a vehicle matching that of the suspect. They followed it to a convenience store in Rushville, police said. The driver entered the store and when he exited, two officers yelled commands at him, police said.

The suspect did not comply, reached for a holster, drew a handgun and pointed it at the officers, who fired their weapons, striking the suspect, police said.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. He was identified as Benjamin Petry, 34 of North Vernon. He and Flowers were acquaintances, investigators said.