Sheriff's deputy in western Indiana shot; suspect sought

Associated Press

CLAY CITY, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police said a Clay County sheriff's deputy was shot Friday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies had responded to the site.

The deputy has been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police Sgt. Matt Ames said.

The incident occurred 6 miles south of Clay City on Indiana 59 near the New Brunswick Bridge.

Police are considering it an active scene. They said a suspect was armed with a rifle. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Clay City Junior-Senior High School and elementary school were on lockdown, Clay Community Schools officials said.

Clay City is 71 miles southwest of Indianapolis.