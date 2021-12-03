The Journal Gazette
 
Friday, December 03, 2021 1:20 pm

Sheriff's deputy in western Indiana shot; suspect sought

 

Associated Press

CLAY CITY, Ind. -- The Indiana State Police said a Clay County sheriff's deputy was shot Friday morning, and multiple law enforcement agencies had responded to the site.

The deputy has been transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police Sgt. Matt Ames said.

The incident occurred 6 miles south of Clay City on Indiana 59 near the New Brunswick Bridge.

Police are considering it an active scene. They said a suspect was armed with a rifle. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Clay City Junior-Senior High School and elementary school were on lockdown, Clay Community Schools officials said.

Clay City is 71 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

