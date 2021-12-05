Black churches offer mental health help

INDIANAPOLIS – On a Sunday morning in Anderson, almost 30 years ago, the Rev. Dwight Holland was on assignment as pastor at his second church when he noticed a young woman crying.

He asked her to come into his office.

“What she ended up sharing with me,” Holland said, “blew my mind.”

Holland said the woman told him that she had been molested by a family member. Feeling “helpless,” he did what he was trained to do: he listened, he prayed, he offered her some Scriptures.

“But at that moment, she needed more than that,” Holland said, “and I recognized that.”

The church did not really acknowledge mental health 30 years ago, Holland continued, and the Black community shunned it, perceiving mental illness as either a sign of weakness or a source of shame.

Today, Holland, 63, takes a radically different approach.

He has since received his master's in psychotherapy and faith from Christian Theological Seminary and is part of a movement to reduce the stigmatization of mental illness within Black churches across central Indiana.

Holland's work belongs to a larger national trend among Black churches, which saw a nearly 20% increase in the number of churches offering some type of mental health service between 2012 and 2019, according to data from the National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago.

In 2020, the rate of Black youth suicide increased faster than any other racial or ethnic group, according to a report by the Congressional Black Caucus, calling it a “crisis.” Suicide attempts by Black adolescents rose 73% from 1991 to 2017.

Brad Fulton, sociologist at Indiana University, believes that centuries of systemic racism and everyday discrimination against Black Americans has left them with a “mental health burden.”

A burden that continues to increase, according to Fulton, due to disproportionate job loss, food insecurity and homelessness exacerbated by the pandemic; and, the racial injustices and high-profile police killings of Black men during 2020.

Fulton attributes the increase to multiple factors, including medicine's historical racial bias against Black Americans and lack of access to mental health professionals in their community.

He believes, “Strengthening relationships between churches and mental health providers can be one way to increase access to needed services.”