Parents of SW Indiana girl sue city after she drowns in pool

PRINCETON, Ind. – The parents of a 5-year-old girl who drowned last summer in a southwest Indiana city's swimming pool are suing the city and the child's foster parent, accusing them of negligence in her death.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Gibson County seeks damages for medical and hospital expenses, funeral and burial expenses and other financial relief stemming from Kimber Hibbs' death.

The suit names as defendants the city of Princeton and Chelsea Loesch, a foster parent of the girl, who died Aug. 3 at a hospital after she drowned during a pool party at the Princeton Aquatic Center, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

The lawsuit filed by the girl's mother, Shantell Marie Woolard, and father, Thomas Hibbs, claims the city of Princeton failed to maintain reasonable surveillance of the pool during the party, failed to identify that Kimber Hibbs was drowning and failed to act fast enough to save her.

The lawsuit also alleges that Loesch “failed to maintain reasonable supervision and care” of the child at the party.

The suit says Kimber Hibbs had been removed from her mother's care on July 15 and was in the custody of the Indiana Department of Child Services when Loesch took her to the pool party.

Loesch declined to comment on the lawsuit.

A message seeking comment from the city of Princeton's attorney was left Monday by The Associated Press.

Princeton is located about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Evansville.