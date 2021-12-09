Man charged in September triple slaying in Lebanon, Indiana

LEBANON, Ind. – A central Indiana man has been charged with murder in the September slayings of three people found shot to death inside a Lebanon apartment, authorities said.

Boone County law enforcement officials said Wednesday that Chad Grimball, 40, was arrested at the county jail, where he has been held since October on an unrelated gun possession charge.

The Thorntown man faces three counts of murder and several firearm offenses in the killings of Larry Stogsdill Jr., 42, Stogsdill’s 20-year-old son, Brannon Martin, and Martin's 19-year-old girlfriend, Grace Bishop, all of Lebanon.

Officers found their bodies on Sept. 8 at a Lebanon apartment after receiving a report that three people may be dead. All three victims had been fatally shot in the head.

Boone County prosecutors said they will determine in the coming weeks whether to pursue a life sentence without parole or the death penalty in Grimball’s case.

Online court documents do not list an attorney who could speak on Grimball's behalf.

The killings allegedly resulted from an ongoing feud involving one of the victims and a friend of Grimball's, according to a probable cause affidavit, WXIN-TV reported.

Lebanon is about 25 miles northwest of Indianapolis.