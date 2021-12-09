Police seek new tips in Delphi slayings

DELPHI – Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed in 2017 while hiking near the historic Monon High Bridge Trail are seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls.

Indiana State Police said Monday night in a news release that investigators looking into the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams had uncovered a fictitious online profile named “anthony--shots” that was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

The teens' bodies were found on Feb. 14, 2017, near a hiking trail, a day after they vanished the while hiking near their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Investigators with the Carroll County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police said they have identified a male model featured in photos in the “anthony--shots” profile and said he is not a person of interest in killings.

But they said the person who created the online profile “portrayed himself as being extremely wealthy and owning numerous sports cars” and used the profile to communicate with juvenile females “to solicit nude images, obtain their addresses, and attempt to meet them.”

Detectives said they are seeking information about the person who created the “anthony--shots” profile.

State Police Sgt. Jeremy Piers said Wednesday investigators want tips from “anyone that communicated with that profile, may have met the person behind that profile, or if that person may have tried to obtain their address or anything from them.”

Police said anyone with tips can email those to: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or contact investigators by calling 765-822-3535.