Indiana police shoot man after he points gun at officers

Associated Press

BARGERSVILLE, Ind. -- Police officers shot a man in an Indianapolis suburb Friday morning after he pointed a gun at officers who found him hours after he fled from a traffic stop, police said.

Bargersville police spokesman Jeremy Roll said officers spotted the man about 7:45 a.m. Friday walking through backyards in the Johnson County town, a few miles south of Indianapolis. The man ran from officers, stopped near a barn and pulled out a gun and pointed it at the officers, he said.

Police then shot the man, who was taken to a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, The Indianapolis Star reported.

His condition was not immediately available and it was unclear which police agency the officers who shot the man belong to.

Roll said police from Indiana State Police, Johnson County and Franklin are helping investigate the shooting.

Roll said Bargersville police officers had stopped the man about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicions that he was driving under the influence on Indiana 144. But shortly after officers asked his name, he drove away. Police continued searching for the man overnight.