Plea renewed for tips on retired Indiana farmer's 2012 death

SULLIVAN, Ind. – Police investigators have renewed their plea for information about the unsolved 2012 killing of a retired farmer found shot to death in his western Indiana home.

Eight-five-year-old Lowell Badger was found fatally shot on Dec. 8, 2012, following a burglary at his rural Sullivan County home about 30 miles south of Terre Haute.

The new request for tips comes a year after police released photos showing vehicles that may have been in the area around the time Badger was killed. Those photos were taken from a gas station’s security video in nearby Graysville, a few miles east of the Illinois state line.

A reward of about $30,000 is available for whoever provides information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Badger’s death.

“Be the one to help bring some closure to the Badger family,” State Police said in a statement.

Detectives have investigated more than 275 tips, conducted nearly 170 interviews, and searched many areas of land and water in the Sullivan County area as part of the still-open investigation, police said.