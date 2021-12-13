1 killed, 1 hurt in apparent shooting on Indianapolis highway

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- One person was killed and another injured Monday in what police believe was a shooting on Interstate 465 on the west side of Indianapolis that led to an hours-long highway closure.

Police officers arriving at a reported one-car crash about 3:30 a.m. found two adults inside with apparent gunshot wounds, Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine. One of the adults died and the other was taken to a hospital, but information about that person’s condition wasn’t immediately released.

Perrine said it appeared the car that crashed was hit by gunshots before the wreck, which prompted investigators to close the highway for several hours to search for evidence.

Investigators didn’t immediately have any information about any other vehicles involved or what led up to the gunfire, Perrine said.

All the highway’s northbound lanes of I-465 reopened about 10 a.m. as the closure snarled traffic for commuters.