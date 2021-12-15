Indiana man gets 19 years for role in plot to kill informant

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Ind. -- An eastern Indiana man has been sentenced to 19 years in prison for his role in a failed plot that aimed to kill a police informant.

A Wayne County judge sentenced Ryan J. Carpenter, 31, on Monday but suspended five years of his sentence to probation. A jury had convicted the Connersville man in October of conspiracy to commit murder.

Prosecutors allege that Larry Blackstock recruited Carpenter and Bradi Louden to kill a police informant so she could not provide a deposition against Blackstock in a drug-dealing case, the Palladium-Item reported.

Blackstock and Louden also face felony conspiracy charges. Their trials are scheduled for Jan. 24.

An inmate at the Wayne County Jail provided authorities with information about the conspiracy, and Louden and Carpenter were arrested in October 2018 when they arrived at a liquor store to meet the informant.

Authorities said Carpenter, who had syringes, drove Louden to the store and that Blackstock had allegedly supplied Louden with various drugs and instructions to make sure the informant fatally overdosed.

Louden remains jailed with a $1 million bond. Blackstock is serving a three-year sentence he received in the drug-dealing case.