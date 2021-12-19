Sunday, December 19, 2021 1:00 am
2 truckers die in crash on Toll Road
Associated Press
ELKHART Two semitrucks crashed early Saturday on the Indiana Toll Road, killing both drivers, police said.
A westbound semitruck crossed the median for an unknown reason about 1 a.m. and was hit by an eastbound semitruck near Elkhart, police said.
Lanes were closed for hours during the investigation and fire cleanup. The names of the drivers were not immediately released.
