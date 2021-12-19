Store showcases man's Lego collection

INDIANAPOLIS – Just inside the door of It's a Block Party's recently opened Southport Road storefront, 10,000 small yellow faces wait to greet you.

They are smiling, grimacing or masked. Some are attached to heavily armed bodies, while other bodies wear princess dresses.

All are surrounded by spaceships, race cars, houses and countless other objects made from the same materials and limited only by imagination.

The store is the main commercial arm of Indianapolis resident Doug Davis' lifelong Lego collection – some 5,000 square feet of floor-to-ceiling bricks, all of the small variety. It recently moved from a smaller location on Madison Avenue, where Davis opened some nine years ago.

“I've always been addicted to Lego, even from when I was 3 or 4 years old,” Davis said as he held court in front of the 10,000 minifigures – the little Lego people – assembled in display cases at the front of his store. “My dad always shopped at garage sales and flea markets and brought me tons of Lego stuff.”

His parents supported his Lego building, save for one incident: “When I was about 8 years old, I built an 8-foot by 8-foot spaceship on the hood of our station wagon. When my dad wanted to leave, that was kind of a problem.”

As he grew older, Davis, now 51, absorbed his siblings' Lego kits and spent much of his own spare cash made from selling real estate on growing his collection, which he estimates at being worth more than $1 million. Even though the store holds only a small fraction of this trove, the result is a still a fairly comprehensive inventory of all things Lego.

If Davis doesn't have it, he's probably looking to buy it. Whether he would be willing to then sell it you? That's more complicated.

The store, located within 10 minutes of Davis' childhood home, is lined by racks of consumer-friendly Lego kits. The back wall is almost entirely “Star Wars.”

A separate room to one side will soon be set up for hosting birthday parties, which will include a build-your-own Lego race car kit and track, a wall for building Lego mosaic art, sections for the popular Ninjago and Chima offshoot kits and more.

In front of the birthday room lies Davis' own personal design space, which he will update each month.

For the store's first month, it's a re-creation of the Battle of Geonosis from “Star Wars: Attack of the Clones.” The centerpiece is a droid factory with working conveyor belts and lights.

In the store's center, customers can build their own minifigure from thousands of pieces or buy spare bricks in bulk.

“They can buy it by the cup. We sell it by the pound. They can get it by the truckload if they want,” Davis said.

He is, it must be thoroughly stressed, not exaggerating in any way.

Though his store is packed to the brim with hundreds of boxes containing hundreds of thousands of individual Lego pieces, it is only a tiny fraction of his inventory.

He has kits tucked all around the city. His house, particularly his basement, could well serve as a Lego museum.

His rarest and best pieces are kept in a vault.

In all, his collection – not including thousands of kits and hundreds of pounds of bulk bricks and minifigures included in his store's inventory and a trailer he takes to vend at conventions – is well over 25,000 kits.

The store also buys and trades in Lego, and Davis is active on eBay and, soon, his own online shop.

“There's not a day that goes by that I don't buy something Lego,” he says. “In the store, online, people call me or send me an email – I say ship it to me, I'm an equal opportunity hoarder.”

The dollars and cents at play might be mind blowing to all but the most seasoned collector/retailer.

Davis' girlfriend, Melissa Peterson, works a day job in insurance and co-owns the store. He remembers her shock the first time she thought he was spending $1,250 in one sitting on “toys.”

It was actually $12,500. Pesky decimal points.

“Now, she'll see me drop $50,000 or $60,000 without batting an eye, because she knows what I can do with them,” Davis said.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed sales a bit, but Davis is still hoping to reach about $500,000 in annual sales going forward.

Despite sizable bulk stores, Davis specializes in rare collector's kits. He pointed out a 3,104-piece Imperial Star Destroyer kit, of “Star Wars” fame. Its retail cost in 2002 was $300. Now? $2,500.

Such a hobby/obsession/side hustle necessitates Lego being a family affair for Davis. His 25-year-old son, Jacob, has his own job and life but still helps out a bit with the displays. His daughter, Alyssa, 20, works at the store to help pay for her tuition at Ivy Tech Community College.

When asked if they'll take over the family Lego hoard, as much of it is likely to outlast its owner, Davis said the conversation played out recently when a friend asked Jacob what he'll do when Davis dies.

“He said, without missing a single second, it'll all be on eBay within a half-hour,” Davis said. “And I'm like, are you serious? I will come back and haunt you.”