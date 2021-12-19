IU Health launches price freeze

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's largest hospital system says it's freezing its prices through 2025 to help align with national average prices at a time when it faces criticism for charging the highest hospital fees in the Indianapolis area.

Indiana University Health said it will hold prices flat for the next four years for all commercial payers – the insurance companies that offer health plans, chiefly through employers. The promise includes patients treated in the Fort Wayne market, spokesman Jeff Swiatek said Saturday.

The Indianapolis-based health system, which operates 16 hospitals around the state, said it began implementing the plan this year. But it did not lay out details until last week, when it began hosting a series of end-of-year community meetings to explain prices – a requirement that went into effect this year under a new law.

IU Health officials on Thursday said the plan should get its prices more in line with the national average and save patients and employers more than $1 billion over five years.

For 2021, outpatient rates for the most common services have been reduced by $85 million, including a 45% reduction for radiology and 60% for laboratory services, IU Health said in its 2020 Annual Report. In upcoming years, pricing reductions will focus on infusions, specialty pharmacy, and outpatient surgeries, the report said.

The hospital system is rolling out its price freeze in the face of growing criticism that its prices, profit margins and cash reserves are too high, and cause financial hardship for patients and employers, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

A study last year by the RAND Corp. found that IU Health is the most expensive hospital system in central Indiana, charging private health plans 333% of what it charged Medicare. Statewide, it was the second-most expensive, behind only Parkview Health in Fort Wayne, which charged 388% compared to Medicare.

Mike Packnett, Parkview's CEO, said in September 2020 that the local health care system has reviewed and lowered some prices for outpatient testing and procedures in response to the RAND report. He said Parkview officials previous didn't know how their prices compared with those charged by other health care providers.

A grassroots group, Hoosiers for Affordable Healthcare, has been pushing IU Health to lower its prices, not just freeze them, pointing out that the health system had $8.9 billion in cash and investments as of Sept. 30. The group also wants the health system to accelerate its schedule to achieve national parity by Jan. 2, 2024, not Dec. 31, 2025.

“Charging patients prices that dwarf the national average does not improve the health of a community. Instead, it unnecessarily burdens every Hoosier health care consumer with exorbitant and indefensible fees for care,” Al Hubbard, chairman of consumer group, wrote in letter to IU Health officials on Dec. 9.

Hubbard, a former chairman of the Indiana Republican Party, added that “we find it incredulous and disappointing that a not-for-profit hospital system that generates $1 billion dollars annually in earnings and boasts a $9 billion cash reserve is not willing to lower its prices.”

IU Health officials defended the hospital system's large cash holdings.

Jenni Alvey, the hospital system's chief financial officer, said that strong, nonprofit health care systems need to carry about a year's worth of cash on hand, “and that's close to $7 billion for us.”

She said IU Health also wants to make sure it has money to pay for major building projects, including its expanded downtown Indianapolis campus around the existing Methodist Hospital, which will expand the footprint by about 44 acres.

“We plan to spend more than $3 billion in the downtown Indy area in the next few years, so that will explain some of our cash and investment balances as well,” Alvey said.

IU Health has said its prices were flat from 2020 to 2021 and rose by only 2.4% from 2019 to 2020. It said its ongoing price freeze could take between three to seven years to help it achieve national parity on pricing, so it has chosen five years as the most likely time frame.

IU Health entered the Fort Wayne market in July 2018, when it opened a primary care office at 7230 Engle Road, on the city's southwest side. Since then, the provider has opened urgent care clinics on Lima Road and Stellhorn Road. The latter clinic, at 7411 Hope Drive, is attached to a $15 million primary care office with five doctors and about 25 support staff.

The health care provider has also opened a primary care office on Auburn Park Drive, a multispecialty ambulatory surgery center at Aboite Center and Dicke roads and has acquired 137 acres on Airport Expressway at Interstate 69, paving the way for a future hospital.

Sherry Slater, of The Journal Gazette, contributed to this story.