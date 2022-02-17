2 found dead after fire sweeps northern Indiana house

Associated Press

MONTICELLO, Ind. -- Two people were found dead early Thursday after a fire swept a house in northern Indiana, police said.

Monticello police and several fire departments responded to the fire about 2 a.m. and arrived to find the residence fully engulfed in flames, Indiana State Police said.

Once the fire was extinguished, the bodies of two people were found inside the house, police said.

The victims' names have not been released, pending official identification and notification of relatives.

State police and the Indiana Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the cause of the fire and how the two people died.

The house that was damaged by the fire is located near Lake Shafer in Monticello, about 30 miles north of Lafayette.