Indiana University making masks optional on all campuses March 4

Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Indiana University will make masks optional on all of its campuses beginning March 4, the school announced Friday.

IU will no longer require masks in classrooms, residence halls, dining spaces, common areas or at athletics venues starting March 4, the university said in a news release it. Masks will still be worn in health care and research spaces.

The university cited a decline in COVID-19 cases at the university and throughout the state.

March 4 marks “the anticipated expiration of state and county public health orders,” it said.

Whether people continue to mask on campus will be personal decisions, said Dr. Aaron Carroll, IU's chief health officer.

The university said it will continue to distribute KN95 and N95 masks.

“One-way masking -- an individual’s decision to continue wearing a mask -- is encouraged for anyone more comfortable wearing a mask in public spaces,” Carroll said.

Purdue University announced Wednesday that starting today, masks would be optional on the West Lafayette campus except for instructional, research and health care settings and where contractually required.

Athletic venues will be among the spaces where masks are optional, Purdue said.