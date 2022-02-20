Former carpenter carving new career

TERRE HAUTE – As he rotated a small chain saw, wood chips fell like snow flakes in the winter air.

The carved snout of a bear soon poked from within a large red oak tree, the oak's former mass reduced to a nearly 30-foot wooden obelisk.

“This will be a 12-foot grizzly bear inset into the tree, with a large eagle farther up the tree,” said Indiana artist Chris G. Trotter, standing atop an 8-foot platform.

“I'll need more scaffolding to get up there,” he said, pointing to the top. Instead, a bucket truck was used to elevate Trotter, who began his carving Feb. 9.

Property owner Tim Curley commissioned Trotter for the unique carving.

The tree, Curley said, was to be taken down as its limbs extended over the road, threatening power lines. Duke Energy commissioned the tree be removed, but Curley told the tree trimmer to leave the tall section.

“My brother Ed suggested I do something with the tree and my niece, (Layne Curley) said she knew of a guy in Brown County who is an artist, so I called Trotter,” said Curley, a former Terre Haute police officer and former Vigo County councilman. Curley retired after also working as assistant director of public safety at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.

“I think this (carving) can be here for probably 100 years, as long as we take care of it,” Curley said. “It is just something unique and different.”

Trotter needed four days to complete his assignment.

His artistic interests began when he was about 21 and working as an interior trim carpenter. He would bring wood pieces home and learned whittling. That was the start of a 10-year period where he honed his carving skills.

“I couldn't let go of it. I was almost OCD with carving,” he said.

Then in 2007, amid a national housing market crash, his finish carpentry job splintered.

“I was like what am I going to do? I thought, I'm just going to wing it, “ he said,

He decided to go to Nashville in Brown County, dubbed the art colony of the Midwest.

There he met Frank Andrew “Andy” Rogers, a Nashville fixture who owned many downtown commercial properties and was known to provide a helping hand to local artists.

“He has since passed, but Rogers was somebody who watched after inspiring artists and helped them out. He gave me a shop, for my carvings, for a good price,” Trotter said.

“I started using knives and a rubber mallet to make carvings, but I was not going fast enough. I couldn't make enough to sell and make money to pay the rent,” he said. “I thought I have to get faster, so I got a chain saw. I didn't know what I was doing, didn't even have the right chain saw.”

The self-taught artist began learning chain saw carving techniques from people he met and by studying chain saw crafts.

“It has been 16 years since I started the shop in Nashville. I have been chain sawing for 14 years of that,” Trotter said.

It's a skill that has transformed the artist, especially in the past three years, as he's expanded into on-site carvings across the Midwest.

“Last year, I did like 70 on-site carvings, and the year before that I did like 55,” Trotter said. “I have done carvings on Mackinac Island, in Louisville, and in Nashville, Tennessee.”

Now, at age 46, Trotter said he feels that he is no longer “a starving artist.”

“It has been a journey,” he said. “It takes awhile, and you have to meet the right people.”