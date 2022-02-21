Indiana DNR recreation, fishing guides available online

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources says its outdoor recreation and fishing guides are now available online.

The DNR’s 2022 Indiana Recreation Guide provides information on state parks, state forests, lakes, fish and wildlife areas, nature preserves, state park inns and other DNR properties. The guide is available at www.in.gov/dnr/files/indiana-recreation-guide-2022.pdf.

The guide to Indiana fishing is available at www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/fishing/fishing-guide-and-regulations/.

Free printed copies of each guide soon will be available at retail outlets, state parks, lakes and other DNR properties.