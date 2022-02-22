Pilot hurt after small plane crashes at Indiana airport

Associated Press

FRANKLIN, Ind. -- A central Indiana pilot was seriously injured in a plane crash at a private airport, authorities said.

A small aircraft crashed after 2 p.m. Monday just west of the runway at the north end of the Franklin Flying Field outside Franklin.

First responders pulled Floyd Oscar Hollandbeck, 83, of Brownsburg from the wreckage and he was airlifted to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

He suffered facial injuries and a possible broken leg, the Johnson County sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Hollandbeck was the only person aboard the single-engine plane, Franklin Fire Chief Matt Culp said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash, Sheriff Duane Burgess said.