Body found in Indiana well identified as that of man, 60

Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- A body found last year in a western Indiana well has been identified as that of a 60-year-old man.

Vigo County Coroner Dr. Janie Myers said the body was identified as that of Randy Saunders through a surgical implant by the Veterans Administration.

Saunders' relatives have been notified but his hometown is not known, the Tribune-Star reported.

His body was found Dec. 18 in Terre Haute after police were sent to the scene to check on an exposed hole that was likely an old well.

An officer inspected the hole using his flashlight and saw what appeared to be a dead person about 20 feet below.

An investigation revealed Saunders was in the well from one to two months before his body was discovered, the coroner said.

No official cause or manner of death has been determined, and there is no estimated time of Saunders' death.