Prosecutor: Indiana deputy justified in motorist's killing

Associated Press

CULVER, Ind. -- A northern Indiana sheriff’s deputy won't be charged in the fatal shooting of a motorist who fled an attempted traffic stop and eventually pinned the deputy between two vehicles.

Marshall County Prosecutor Nelson Chipman announced Monday that Marshall County Sgt. Matthew Brown's actions in November's killing of Dylan Bush, 33, were justified under Indiana law.

Chipman wrote in his report that Brown had believed deadly force was necessary to prevent serious bodily injury to himself. and that Bush “was not going to stop of his own volition,” the South Bend Tribune reported.

An officer with the Culver Police Department who was alerted on Nov. 28, 2021, about a suspected intoxicated motorist spotted the suspect's vehicle and tried to pull it over.

But the driver, later identified as Bush, fled and began leading local officers on a 30-minute pursuit.

According to Chipman's report, officers eventually maneuvered Bush off a roadway and into a parking lot where they boxed his vehicle between their police cruisers.

The report says that when Brown exited his cruiser, gun drawn, he shouted for Bush to surrender, but Bush pinned Brown between the officer’s cruiser and his vehicle.

Brown then fired three shots, striking and killing Bush in Culver, a town about 30 miles southwest of South Bend.

An autopsy determined Bush had a blood alcohol content of .23%, or nearly three times Indiana's legal limit of .08% for drivers.