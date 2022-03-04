Jay County resident shot, killed by police

DUNKIRK – Police in eastern Indiana fatally shot a man Thursday during a confrontation in which two officers also were wounded, authorities said.

Kevin P. Zimmerman, 36, of Dunkirk died after being wounded by gunfire, Jay County Prosecutor Wesley Schemenaur said in a news release.

Dunkirk Police Chief Dane Mumbower and Officer Erica Post had “responded to a complaint” when they apparently encountered Zimmerman about 8:30 a.m., Schemenaur said.

Mumbower and Post suffered “non-lethal injuries,” the prosecutor said. The nature of their injuries wasn't disclosed.

Detectives and crime scene technicians from the Indiana State Police were investigating.

Dunkirk is 48 miles south of Fort Wayne in the southwest corner of Jay County.