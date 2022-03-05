Teacher accused of slapping student

ELKHART – A northern Indiana teacher accused of striking a student across the face has been arrested on a preliminary charge of battery, authorities said.

Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola was taken into custody on a preliminary charge of battery, the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said.

A request for formal charges has been submitted to the prosecutor's office, the office said Thursday.

Baugo Community Schools had asked investigators to look into the case Feb. 25 after Hosinski was captured on surveillance video slapping a student in the face hard enough to knock the student into a hallway wall at Jimtown High School.

The student then fell to the floor as Hosinski tried to lead the student by the arm down the hallway.

Hosinski was granted early retirement by the school board Monday, allowing the sociology teacher to receive his full pension.

He had asked in January to retire at the end of the school year but submitted another request to retire immediately after the incident with the student last week.