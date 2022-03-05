Saturday, March 05, 2022 1:00 am
Virus tracked by vaccination status
Group tabulates hospital data
Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS – An Indiana health care coalition has created a COVID-19 dashboard that tracks the number of vaccinated and unvaccinated people hospitalized in the state with the coronavirus.
The new dashboard by the Employers' Forum of Indiana compiles information from nearly 20 Indiana hospitals that have made public the breakdown of hospitalized patients who are vaccinated and unvaccinated, The Indianapolis Star reported.
The data has some limits. Less than 30% of Indiana's hospitals are participating and there's almost no data from central Indiana's hospitals.
But the data backs up what public health and medical experts have said all along: That the majority of people hospitalized for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated and the vast majority of those who end up in intensive care units and on a ventilator are also unvaccinated.
While COVID-19 cases are plummeting in Indiana after the omicron variant surge, the health care coalition's leader said that if cases start to rise again, the dashboard's information could sway some people who remain hesitant about getting vaccinated.
“The question is, 'What is the point of being vaccinated?' The point is, while you still may get infected, you won't get sick,” said Gloria Sachdev, the Employers' Forum of Indiana's president and CEO.
Health officials have continued to urge more COVID-19 vaccinations among Hoosiers because just 54.1% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, giving Indiana the nation's ninth-lowest vaccination rate, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Locally
COVID-19 claims 9 county residents
Nine more Allen County residents died and 137 tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the county health department reported Friday. The local numbers included 59 confirmed PCR, or polymerase chain reaction cases, and 78 probable antigen cases, bringing the totals to 103,878 cases and 1,121 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
Indiana reported 497 new cases and 39 deaths Friday, bringing the totals to 1,683,739 cases and 22,110 deaths. An additional 892 deaths based on symptoms but no positive tests have also been reported.
