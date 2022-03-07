Vonnegut Museum in Indianapolis becoming Literary Landmark

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana will soon have its first Literary Landmark -- the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library in Indianapolis.

The designation by the American Library Association recognizes a place’s connection to a writer or his or her literary work.

The Vonnegut Museum, dedicated to preserving the legacy of the author of the modern classics “Slaughterhouse-Five” and “Breakfast of Champions,” will celebrate its Literary Landmark designation and the 100th anniversary of Vonnegut’s birth on April 10, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported. The event runs from noon to 4:30 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public, but attendees must register in advance through eventbrite.com.

Vonnegut, an Indianapolis native, wrote 14 novels and many short stories, blending black humor, social satire and science fiction while creating works that have been taught at schools and universities for generations.

“Kurt said that what people liked about him was Indianapolis, and I can’t think of a better way to say happy 100 years, Kurt, than by bringing this designation to his hometown,” said Julia Whitehead, founder and CEO of the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library.