Police: 2 teenage boys shot, killed at Indianapolis park

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- Two teenage boys were found fatally shot overnight in an Indianapolis park by officers responding to a reported shooting, police said.

The shooting was reported about 9:30 p.m. Monday at Dubarry Park on the city's east side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived at the scene and found two teenage boys younger than 16 years with gunshot wounds.

Both boys were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities will be released by the Marion County coroner’s office.

“Being a parent, I can’t imagine the heartache the parents are feeling at the loss of children under the age of 16,” IMPD Major Kerry Buckner told WXIN-TV.

The station reported that during its the investigation, IMPD used drones to canvass the park and make sure no one else was injured.

Police asked the public to contact them if they have any information about the shooting.

Officers planned to return to the park Tuesday to knock on the doors of nearby houses and speak to residents as their investigation into the shooting continues.