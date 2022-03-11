3 men arrested on Jan. 6 charges

INDIANAPOLIS – Three Indianapolis-area men were arrested Thursday on charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia said Jared Cantrell, 38, and brothers Quentin Cantrell, 54, and Eric Cantrell, 51, face charges including entering and remaining in a restricted building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, The Indianapolis Star reported.

A tipster told investigators that Jared Cantrell and his two cousins were in Washington and that Jared Cantrell posted photos to social media from inside the U.S. Capitol Building during the riot, the complaint said.

A closed-circuit television from inside the Capitol captured all three men entering the building near each other, the complaint said.

Online court records do not list attorneys for the men who might comment on their behalf.

Nine other people with Indiana ties have been arrested and charged in connection with the riots at the U.S. Capitol last year.