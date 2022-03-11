Notre Dame easing COVID mask mandate effective Monday

SOUTH BEND -- The University of Notre Dame is easing its mask mandate starting Monday, leaving them optional indoors for staff, students and visitors who are fully vaccinated.

It says masks still will be required in classrooms, labs or studios whenever a faculty member or instructor requires them.

Regardless of vaccination status, masks continue to be required for all who visit the University Testing Center, Health Services, and Wellness Center. All individuals who test positive for COVID will be required to mask for five days following their isolation period.

Students, staff, faculty and visitors who are not fully vaccinated must wear masks inside campus buildings. Exceptions are when people are alone in private offices, in personal residence hall rooms or when eating and drinking.

Notre Dame says people are expected to carry a mask with them at all times.