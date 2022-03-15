Kokomo makes plan to clean up PCBs in soil

KOKOMO – Kokomo has drafted a plan for cleaning up contaminated soils that halted an expansion of the city's sewage treatment plant when they were discovered last year.

Kokomo officials recently submitted their proposed cleanup plan to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management spelling out how they will address the toxic soils found on land at the city's wastewater treatment plant.

Tests revealed that soils on that land contain arsenic, lead, mercury and polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, at levels that exceeded the limits that have been set by IDEM, the Kokomo Tribune reported.

That discovery led the city to immediately halt construction on a major sewer project that involves building a new wastewater line to the facility.