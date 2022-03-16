Police: Man kicked cousin 24 times, partially blinding him

Associated Press

WINFIELD, Ind. -- A northwest Indiana man allegedly kicked his cousin in the head 24 times during a fight, leaving him partially blind, authorities said.

Kevin J. Smith of Hammond was arrested last week and charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and theft of a firearm.

Smith, 39, posted bond Sunday and was released from the Lake County Jail, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Police said Smith and his cousin were drinking together at the cousin’s Winfield home on March 7 when they argued and the cousin tried to get Smith to leave.

As the two men were standing outside in the cousin’s driveway, Smith advanced toward his cousin, who pulled a handgun and struck Smith with it, court records allege. When Smith advanced again, his cousin again tried to strike him with the gun, but fell and hit his head on the ground.

Smith then allegedly kicked his cousin in the head 16 times and started walking away before he returned and kicked him eight more times and fled in a vehicle.

According to court records, a medical professional told Winfield police at a hospital that the cousin had suffered catastrophic injuries that will result in permanent blindness and disfigurement in his left eye and possible blindness in his right eye.

Online court records do not list an attorney who could speak on Smith’s behalf. His initial hearing is scheduled for March 30.