Massive blaze hits Walmart warehouse; no injuries

PLAINFIELD – Crews battled a large fire Wednesday at a Walmart warehouse distribution center west of Indianapolis that produced a smoke plume visible for miles around.

Plainfield firefighters arrived about noon to find the nearly 1.2 million-square-foot building fully engulfed in flames, and footage from television stations showed a towering plume of smoke rising from the burning building.

Plainfield Fire Chief Brent Anderson said one firefighter suffered a minor injury. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives will investigate, but Anderson speculated it could take weeks to determine a cause.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management was on the scene to conduct environmental testing, he said.

Joe Aldridge, deputy chief of Plainfield Police Department, said Walmart believed all 1,000 employees at the distribution center were accounted for and that they got out of the building safely.

The National Weather Service posted on Twitter a satellite loop showing the smoke was visible via satellite imagery: twitter.com/NWSIndianapolis.