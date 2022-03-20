Burmese refugee joins program that helped him

INDIANAPOLIS  Peng Thang cant remember everything about his familys trek to safety after they fled his village of Zephai to the capital city in Myanmar, formerly Burma.

It was mostly a blur, he said. What he does remember is making a tiring journey on foot out of Myanmar before eventually seeking refuge in Malaysia. A year later, in 2007, the family left for the United States.

As a refugee, his English-language skills were brand-new, and school for the then-12-year-old was a challenge.

My friends were doing their work, Thang said, but I was just drawing because I didnt understand English.

In high school, Thang found a program offered by the Burmese American Community Institute to help him with his homework and questions about his future. What his parents would do, if they could, he said.

We didnt know about going to college, the college application, essay and those things. This was one of the only organizations that was there to help, Thang said.

The first in his family to attend college, Thang went off to Indiana University. He returned to programming at the Burmese American Community Institute shortly after he left it.

The mentee is now the mentor, and hes not the only one. More than half of the institutes current mentors are former mentees in the program.

Thang now sits with students in a Southport High School classroom on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, where he and mentees go over homework, talk about goals and learn college readiness skills.

The program also hosts after-school sessions at Perry Meridian High School on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Its just a really good community to work with because were all so close with each other, Thang said.

Like Thang, Burmese Hoosiers who have spent half or more of their lives in the United States face a number of hurdles while adjusting, said Elaisa Vahnie, the institutes executive director.

For the last decade, they have sought to narrow achievement gaps, especially for Burmese refugees. Although the program focuses on this community, its open to students of all backgrounds.

The institutes year-round Upward College Program, which started simultaneously with Burmese American Community Institute, is part of those services.

According to surveys conducted by BACI, there are more than three times as many Burmese people in the city limits as there were a decade ago.

The resettlement of Burmese refugees throughout Perry Township, where the institute is based, has contributed to a significant rise in the areas Asian community.

The 2019 five-year data from the American Community Survey by the U.S. Census Bureau estimates there are about 14,000 Asian residents in the township, which includes Southport and parts of Beech Grove, just south of Indianapolis.

With that growth, the institute looked for a way to connect with young people who would be among the first in their families to attend higher education and some K-12 schools.

Programs Director Lian Sang says the college program does more than lead students to their next move. It brings them together, improves morale and creates friendships, he said.

The program has seen more than 450 high school graduates off to colleges and universities since its inception. The programs leaders celebrated about 95% of their students attending college in 2021.

There are about 200 students enrolled in the program. On average, about 50 to 70 students attend daily events.

December Tling, a mentee in the program, is considering her options: college, becoming a flight attendant or enlisting in the armed forces. If she chooses college, she would be the first in her family to do so.

Tling, 17, serves as president, connecting with her peers and sharing their ideas with the institutes leaders.

Although COVID-19 changed her high school experience, Tling said her biggest challenge came in dealing with all of the moving parts in her life, like her family on the run in her native Myanmar since the military coup.

I try to make myself as busy as possible, Tling said.

On a recent Thursday afternoon, about 50 students gathered in an activity room at Southport High School to run through mock interviews.

After the questions were asked, the room erupted in giggles. In one corner, they recorded TikToks. In another, they played games.

Sang said students are making up for lost time: They didnt get to see each other for a whole year.

COVID-19 brought forth concerns for mentors and mentees in the program not unlike after-school programs across the country.

Students were skipping assignments or not turning them in at all. Many of the students in the program are English-language learners in Perry Township Schools. Virtual learning was no easy feat, Sang said, and a majority of their students fell behind at some point.

Mentors noted improvements this semester, and nearly all students are finding their feet again, Thang said.

They werent necessarily learning in school because they were doing online, so we had to put a lot of effort in there, Thang said.

In that community, shared knowledge and experiences from mentors make mentees more comfortable with still unfamiliar territory, Tling said.

Youre truly not alone, Tling said. Youre not the only person going through this.