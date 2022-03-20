He's 12; his firm grosses $100,000

NEW ALBANY  Matt McMahan recently told his wife that it could be difficult for their son, Conner, to take a real job in light of his early success.

In 2021, Conner McMahans And 1 Cards online store grossed more than $100,000 in sales. Not a bad year for a 12-year-old entrepreneur.

Family and friends, they think he dabbles in it, Matt said. Its a legit business.

And 1 Cards has become so successful that Matt made space inside his FedEx store in New Albany for his son to open a physical location for the business. Of course, Conner cant be there during the day, as hes busy being a student at Highland Hills Middle School. But make no mistake about it  its Conners business.

Honestly, hes taught me a lot, said Matt, who knows quite a bit about business himself through his real estate enterprise.

It started as a hobby. Wanting to encourage his sons interest, Matt bought an online domain for Conner to sell trading cards, believing it would be a neat project for him. But as the pandemic set in and people had more time to shop online and more money to make purchases with because of stimulus checks, And 1 Cards exploded.

In fact, the entire trading card industry has rebounded. Although Conner is too young to recall the days when collecting trading cards was as common as watching Saturday morning cartoons, Matt does, and he was delighted when his son showed interest in the hobby.

Conner plays basketball and soccer, so collecting trading cards naturally appealed to his love of sports. But when he started figuring out the tricks to buying and selling cards for profit, his passion took him down a new path.

Im just really grateful that I have this business. Its really fun, and I think that Ive learned a lot about being an entrepreneur, Conner said.

Conner has an eye for whats trending. Even when Conner is in school and Matt happens to be at a retail store where boxes of cards are being sold, he wont make any purchases for the store without getting his sons approval.

And 1 offers basketball, football, soccer and Pokemon cards. Purchases can be made in-person at the New Albany store or online at and1cards.com. Father and son also hit the road regularly for card shows, which Conner said have been especially lucrative.

It was at a national card show in Chicago where Matt realized just how skilled his son had become at the art of the deal.

He literally bought cards from one booth and went over and sold them to a different guy, Matt said. Seeing that hustle of an entrepreneur was just a cool thing.

Conner said hes learned quite a bit from watching his dad.

I love watching him do real estate because it shows me how you can negotiate, get stuff down and flip it, Conner said.

Businesses must make a profit to survive, and And 1 is thriving. Conners skill for knowing what cards buyers want and his dedication to customer service make him a natural entrepreneur, Matt said.

Almost daily, Matt finds himself mailing packages to customers who have made online purchases. Conner said his customers range from kids to 70-year-olds and about every age in-between.

But what do Conners friends think of his successful venture?

They were shocked, he said when describing how his peers reacted to the sales figures And 1 has achieved.

Whats the future of And 1 and for Conner? He said it depends on the market. If trading cards continue to hold their value, he wants to stay invested. Or perhaps it will be one of many successful companies for Conner.

This could be my side job, and I could get another job, he said.

When school was out for a snow day recently, Conner worked at the shop from open to close. It gave him the chance to file listings and make some deals for his online shop. At the end of the day, hed made $400.

The day hes out of school, he makes $400, Matt said with a smile on his face. I was telling my wife, he cant really ever have a real job. My first job I was making minimum wage. How do you go from this already to a $10-an-hour job?