Braun marriage remark ignites furor

INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. Sen Mike Braun created an online furor Tuesday after he said the U.S. Supreme Court wrongly decided to legalize interracial marriage nationwide, but he walked back his comments hours later.

Braun held a conference call with Indiana reporters during which he was asked about the Supreme Court confirmation process, Ukraine, transgender sports and more.

He said if the Supreme Court strikes down the Roe v. Wade abortion decision it is not judicial activism because the issue never should have been federalized. Instead it should have been up to individual states.

A reporter then asked if he felt the same about Loving v. Virginia – the Supreme Court ruling that legalized interracial marriage nationwide. He replied yes – that the issue also should have been up to the states.

“If you are not wanting the Supreme Court to weigh in on issues like that you are not going to be able to have your cake and eat it too,” he said. “That would be hypocritical.”

The comments immediately gained traction online, including thousands of tweets about it. Some even noted that the current Supreme Court nominee is a black woman married to a white man.

“Mike Braun's words and views are not only un-American, but beneath any respectable person wishing to hold public office,” said Mike Schmuhl, chairman of the Indiana Democratic Party.

Braun's office issued a statement later saying he misunderstood the question to be about gay marriage. The reporter who asked the question used the phrase interracial marriage multiple times.

“Earlier during a virtual press conference I misunderstood a line of questioning that ended up being about interracial marriage,” Braun said in a released statement. “Let me be clear on that issue – there is no question the Constitution prohibits discrimination of any kind based on race, that is not something that is even up for debate, and I condemn racism in any form, at all levels and by any states, entities, or individuals.”

