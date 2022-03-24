Gary man charged in 2018 triple killing found dead in cell

Associated Press

CROWN POINT, Ind. -- Northwest Indiana authorities are investigating after a Gary man charged earlier this year in a 2018 triple homicide was found dead in his jail cell.

Correctional officers found Huston Bond, 32, unresponsive Sunday morning in his Lake County Jail cell, Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said Wednesday.

Bond’s cause of death is under investigation by the county coroner's office and the sheriff’s Detective Bureau, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

Police said no additional information was available to be released, but Bond's defense attorneys had said he was a heart transplant patient who took about 30 medications on a daily basis.

Before his January arrest, Bond was receiving regular treatments at a hospital to maintain his heart function, defense attorney Patrick Young said at a March 3 hearing where a judge denied a motion seeking Bond’s emergency release.

Young alleged jail staff had not been administering Bond’s medications and that an outside doctor concluded he needed “a gold standard” of care that cannot be provided while incarcerated.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Brandewie had objected to Bond’s release from jail.

Bond and a co-defendant, Erik P. Long, 43, of Gary, were charged in late January with three counts of murder in the July 2018 slayings of Darius Ross, 28, of Gary; his fiancée, Heather Talley, 27, of Hammond; and the couple’s friend, Nicholas Edwards, 28, of Gary.

They were slain in Gary after spending a night out with friends and family celebrating Ross’ birthday.